Keystone Financial Group Acquires Shares of 2,792 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 53,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

EFG stock opened at $108.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

