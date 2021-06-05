KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354,125 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $24,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.04.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

