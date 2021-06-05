Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $91.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

