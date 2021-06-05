Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $4,404,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $1,285,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $2,464,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB opened at $150.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.54. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 974,221 shares of company stock valued at $133,454,270. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

