Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $327.12 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.19 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.84 and a beta of 1.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.62.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,816 shares of company stock worth $67,240,348 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.