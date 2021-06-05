Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $795,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,198,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after buying an additional 511,088 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,542,000 after buying an additional 288,465 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $367,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $233.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of -179.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.26 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

