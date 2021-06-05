Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $755,000 Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.55.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $212.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.74 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.79.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

