Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 3,217 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV opened at $54.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.