Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,469 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $840,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

GDV opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.28. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $26.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

