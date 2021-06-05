Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,408,000 after acquiring an additional 225,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,355,000 after acquiring an additional 206,284 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,597,000 after acquiring an additional 167,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,505,000 after acquiring an additional 163,748 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $82.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.