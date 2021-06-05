Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 67 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

TEAM stock opened at $225.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.24. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of -64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

