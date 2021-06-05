Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Position Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 969,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,267 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $38,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Kennametal by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 61.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after purchasing an additional 678,804 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

KMT stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.27. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.08.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

In other Kennametal news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

