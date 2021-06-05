K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.13.

KBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen stock traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$40.67. 37,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,337. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55. The stock has a market cap of C$434.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$26.03 and a 52 week high of C$47.22.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$47.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0899998 EPS for the current year.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.