Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Insider Martin Fotheringham Sells 46,800 Shares

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) insider Martin Fotheringham sold 46,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total value of £303,264 ($396,216.36).

JTC opened at GBX 650 ($8.49) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 643.31. The stock has a market cap of £865.46 million and a P/E ratio of 72.22. Jtc Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 433 ($5.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 690.09 ($9.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on JTC from GBX 765 ($9.99) to GBX 795 ($10.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Friday, April 30th.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

