JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,110,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 107,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,348,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.6% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $166.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.