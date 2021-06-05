JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,702 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMJ. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 294.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Shares of AMJ opened at $19.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $19.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,678,057.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,737,160.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,365,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,472 over the last quarter.

