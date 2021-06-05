Journey Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.12. The company had a trading volume of 879,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,846. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.08 and a one year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

