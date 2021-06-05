Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,632 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

