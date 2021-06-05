Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,394 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,214,000 after purchasing an additional 576,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $850,633,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,081,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,693,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.92.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

