Journey Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,168,000 after acquiring an additional 570,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,595.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 571,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,435,000 after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI opened at $196.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.80. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $197.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

