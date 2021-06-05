Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 12,208 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.61, for a total value of $2,851,910.88. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $233.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.19 and a 1 year high of $270.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.38. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after purchasing an additional 833,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,260,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 398,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

