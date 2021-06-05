Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.1% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.97 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.99. The firm has a market cap of $437.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

