John Dabiri Sells 103 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director John Dabiri sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total value of $67,068.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,777.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $703.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $347.43 and a 52-week high of $706.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $596.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

