Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,084,561 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,084,561 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $44,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after purchasing an additional 124,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $5,666,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,605,588.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 291,368 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,367 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $95.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

