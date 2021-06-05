Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 712,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192,546 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $30,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.21.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.36.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.