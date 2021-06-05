Jennison Associates LLC Has $41.29 Million Stock Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.81% of EVO Payments worth $41,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 74.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 327,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 140,041 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,577,000 after acquiring an additional 380,431 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 10.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 11.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

EVOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other EVO Payments news, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $726,809.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,735.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 335,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,245.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,425. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVOP opened at $30.16 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.75.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

