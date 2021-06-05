Jennison Associates LLC Has $34.41 Million Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $34,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their target price on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.17.

Shares of CDLX opened at $98.96 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total value of $1,074,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,806.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

