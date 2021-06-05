Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 334,275 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $35,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,511.7% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,914,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $70,004,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,040,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $53.15 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.23.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $161,334.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,472.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $877,965.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,763,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,156 shares of company stock worth $3,718,174. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

