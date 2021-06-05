Jennifer Freeman Sells 621 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CFO Jennifer Freeman sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $20,642.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PNTG opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $952.71 million, a PE ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $69.56.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.30 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.