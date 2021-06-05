Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $708.31 Million

Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post $708.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $650.80 million and the highest is $776.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $562.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $173.57. 289,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,921. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $182.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.18.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,289,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after buying an additional 479,823 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after buying an additional 299,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

