Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JSML. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 820.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $841,000.

NASDAQ:JSML opened at $67.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $73.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

