Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Purchases 7,096 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,977 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 4.2% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,361 shares of company stock worth $33,927,919 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.14. 5,085,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,774,971. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $448.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

