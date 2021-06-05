Jabodon PT Co. Takes $6.49 Million Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,486,000. Cannae accounts for 3.9% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cannae by 7,822.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

In other news, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $434,530 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.17 EPS. Cannae’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.