Jabodon PT Co. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Jabodon PT Co. trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 0.8% of Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $83.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

