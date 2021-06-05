J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 83.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $179.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,994.22 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.40.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.633 dividend. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

