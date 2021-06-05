Ita M. Brennan Sells 3,930 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $1,322,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $350.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $352.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 679.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,805.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.53.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

