Ita M. Brennan Sells 3,930 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $1,322,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $350.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $352.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.35.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.
ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.53.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
