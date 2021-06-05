Istar Inc. Purchases 14,087 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 14,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.98 per share, with a total value of $999,895.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,120,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,821,361.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Istar Inc. purchased 14,071 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $999,885.26.

On Friday, May 28th, Istar Inc. purchased 14,253 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $999,990.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,997 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $999,945.68.

On Monday, May 24th, Istar Inc. purchased 14,082 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $999,962.82.

Shares of Safehold stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $71.10. The stock had a trading volume of 92,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,037. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.71. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92 and a beta of -0.48.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

SAFE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Safehold by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Safehold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Safehold by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

