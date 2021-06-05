iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Purchased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.68% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,635,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,396,000 after purchasing an additional 839,979 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 107.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 76,964 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 185.8% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 122,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 79,956 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.61. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

