Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,584 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,550% compared to the typical daily volume of 96 call options.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,154.00 and a beta of 0.98. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,228 shares of company stock worth $662,538. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 20.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,417,000 after acquiring an additional 885,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,011,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,383,000 after acquiring an additional 615,992 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 841.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 604,870 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 49.4% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,479,000 after buying an additional 479,901 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.42.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

