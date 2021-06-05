Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,584 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,550% compared to the typical daily volume of 96 call options.
Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,154.00 and a beta of 0.98. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 20.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,417,000 after acquiring an additional 885,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,011,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,383,000 after acquiring an additional 615,992 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 841.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 604,870 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 49.4% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,479,000 after buying an additional 479,901 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.42.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.
