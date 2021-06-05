Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Gap Up to $27.19

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.19, but opened at $28.56. Invesco shares last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 9,967 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 870,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,207,401 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 7.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Invesco by 20.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 74,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $601,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

