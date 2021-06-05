Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

