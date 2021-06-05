Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $18.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

