International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.32. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

