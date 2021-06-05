International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 109.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,157 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $42,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 128,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $143.00 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $147.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

