Interactive Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 923,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 104,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.16.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

