Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Sells $101,204.40 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $101,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,589.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen A. Riddick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $91,306.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $41.78 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after buying an additional 262,248 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Tenable by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after purchasing an additional 761,062 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 2.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,143,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,744,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 53.6% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

