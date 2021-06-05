Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Sells 54,092 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,400,602.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,654,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,404,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,424 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,218,168.64.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 10,277 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $565,748.85.

On Monday, March 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,303 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $707,680.83.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $42.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $265,880,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 305.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.23.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

