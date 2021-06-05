Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CEO Sells 20,814 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $133,209.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMNI shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 328.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

