Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PGNY opened at $63.23 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $65.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,665,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,644,000 after buying an additional 144,091 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,803,000 after acquiring an additional 235,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 631.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 14.9% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,693,000 after acquiring an additional 249,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

