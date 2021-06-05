Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $160,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,635,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,274,254.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEGH shares. TheStreet downgraded Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.